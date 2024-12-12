Hidden Springs Wetlands, Boise, ID, USA

One evening in early December 2024, thick fog and freezing temperatures joined in the high-desert foothills north of Boise, Idaho. The following morning, everything was covered in a thick layer of bright-white frost.

I headed for a nearby wetlands area, where I suspected a few interesting scenes might be found – and I was right! I began with close-ups in case the frost might melt. Next, I sought out "pastoral" scenes in case the area might attract potential photo bombers. Finally, I focused on some minimalist objects like trees, ponds, and stands of cheatgrass. That morning, I only had a 27mm (crop) lens available.

Luckily, it turned out to be the perfect focal length for this sudden miracle of nature!