    Hidden Springs Wetlands, Boise, ID, USA

    By Greg Mueth

    One evening in early December 2024, thick fog and freezing temperatures joined in the high-desert foothills north of Boise, Idaho. The following morning, everything was covered in a thick layer of bright-white frost.

    I headed for a nearby wetlands area, where I suspected a few interesting scenes might be found – and I was right! I began with close-ups in case the frost might melt. Next, I sought out "pastoral" scenes in case the area might attract potential photo bombers. Finally, I focused on some minimalist objects like trees, ponds, and stands of cheatgrass. That morning, I only had a 27mm (crop) lens available.

    Luckily, it turned out to be the perfect focal length for this sudden miracle of nature!

