    Erlenbach im Simmental, Bern, Switzerland
    By Joao Cabral

    Erlenbach im Simmental (Bern, Switzerland), at the base of the Swiss Alps, is a small village with less than 2000 inhabitants, mainly devoted to agriculture and forestry activities. The wall paintings of the church dating from the 15th century are remarkable and deserve a long visit.

    When I stopped by the village a few weeks ago, I was delighted by the landscape. Extensive green fields, surrounded by patches of coniferous forests, dominate the scene. A small hill, all green except for the summit, where some deciduous trees grew, still with beautiful yellow-orange foliage, caught my attention.

    The sun was shining, and the snow-capped mountains of the Alps were in the background. What a scene! What a delicate balance of shapes and colours! Three images were assembled to form this panoramic view.

