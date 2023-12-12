Smith River National Recreation Area, Northern California, USA

I often visit the Smith River country near my home, in particular travelling the South Fork Road along the river. Photo opportunities abound, and this location is a favorite throughout the year.

As autumn brings about change here on the north coast, the colors of the plants growing along the river begin turning.

This morning, low-lying clouds and evaporating moisture provided a feeling of mystery, and recent rains magnified the flowing white water. The steep riverbanks here make it most practical to set my camera position up along the road shoulder, though cropping of the final image to reduce the chaos of foreground brush is almost always required.

I was captured by the subtle but significant shades of green in the landscape here. In setting up the exposure, I first considered the light breeze and potential shutter speed requirements and selected 1/100 second. I then chose an aperture that would allow that shutter speed to mitigate any movement from the breeze and still help keep the ISO in check.

My camera sensor seems to have a sweet spot when using increased ISO, and when set at 640, it tends to keep noise levels near ISO 100. With this choice, the lens needed to be wide open at f 5.6. I set the focal length to 45mm to keep my cropping at a minimum. Given my aperture choice, I knew my depth of field would require focus stacking, so I made a series of four files.

After color adjustments in Lightroom, I opened the files as layers in Photoshop aligned, blended them to create a single layer, and finalized the image.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now