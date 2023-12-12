Autumn in Saxony, Germany

It was a foggy morning in Saxony, Germany, and I was waiting for sunrise to take a panorama picture of the area.

Time for sunrise passed, and it was clear that the fog was too dense this morning. I visited a small forest near my location and spotted the beech trees in the picture.

There was still plenty of fog, but the light was getting warmer, and some sun rays did break through. I like the fine patterns that the branches of the trees are drawing.

