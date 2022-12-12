Alpine County Cabin, California, USA

This little cabin is normally captured in full fall color as it is nestled into a grove of aspen at around 7,000 feet of elevation. The snow falling made for a much different look to this icon with high drifts and the tees and mountains fading into the distance. The little creek in the foreground was buried in snow and was not a distraction in the image. The bare shrubs in the foreground added balance to the scene against the predominantly white scene.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now