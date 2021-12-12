Thorsmork Valley, Near Storidalur, South Iceland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

My wife and I traveled to Iceland in August, 2021, and did a counterclockwise tour of the country over 11 nights. On one of the days, we took a tour into the Thorsmork valley, in South Iceland. With 11 other guests, we were driven in a monster truck conversion of a Ford van over rough gravel roads, through streams, and into some beautiful canyons. To get to this waterfall, we hiked about a mile into a small canyon, across a flowing glacial stream, and into a narrow slot in the canyon walls. I had to climb about 60 feet up moist rocks and boulders to find this vantage point, a close view of the waterfall with no people in the foreground. I wanted a long shutter speed to blur the motion of the water, so I chose a small aperture to achieve the right exposure. I braced the camera on a rock to stabilize, as I had not brought a tripod. Iceland is full of waterfalls, and we took pictures of many of them. But this is my favorite shot of them all.

