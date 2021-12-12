    Search
    Jalama Beach, Santa Barbara County, California, USA
    By Tom Upton

    On Mother's Day, we set out in our sports car for a drive to a remote beach that we had not previously visited. We hoped to enjoy lunch at a well-known restaurant there and spend the afternoon on the beach. Upon arrival, we found the weather had seriously decayed and the restaurant was unexpectedly closed. But we always keep warm clothing in the car for just such an occurrence and we took off down the beach anyway. The beach had a series of sandstone cliffs behind it with bizarre disc-shaped structures eroded into the beach. A long exposure aided by a 6stop ND filter softened the waves and the background gloom heightened the eerie mood of this peculiar place. Not your ideal Mother's Day outing, but interesting nonetheless.

