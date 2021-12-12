Golden Tree, Glen Affric, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Glen Affric is often described as the most beautiful glen in Scotland, stretching for some 30 miles from Kintail in the west to near Cannich in the east. It is a classic landscape of mountains and beautiful lochs and is home to one of the largest remnants of the ancient Caledonian Pine Forest that once covered much of the Highlands. The north side of the glen forms a ridge with eight Munro summits, while the 70 km Affric Kintail Way runs along the south side of the glen.

Although beautiful at any time of year, autumn is the perfect time to visit for the combination of autumn colours and, hopefully, snow-capped mountains. The colours were at their peak during my visit in early November. But, as is expected in Scotland, I experienced the four seasons over the four days that I spent in Glen Affric, from glorious sunshine to moody storm light to mist and sideways rain and snow flurries - sometimes all in the same day.

This much photographed lone birch tree sits at the end of a pine island in the middle of one of Glen Affric's lochs with an unpronounceable name (Loch Beinn a' Mheadhoin). I had driven past it several times, but on cloudy days with flat light. On my last day, the sun made an appearance and the little birch tree was wonderfully backlit by the late autumn sun streaming down the glen. The Scots pines and birch trees on the other side of the loch also shimmered in the autumnal sunshine. I used a polariser to enhance the reflections in the still water in the bay.

