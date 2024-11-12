Urho Kekkosen kansallispuisto, Lapland, Finland

It was all white. I had started snowshoeing from the Kiilopää entrance of the Urho Kekkosen Kansallispuisto, far above the Arctic Circle. The trail took me past the show-covered pine forest to the top of the Kiilopää Fell, a section of the trail frequented by visitors. From the top, I could either return to the same route I had taken or continue along the circular trail.
I decided to explore the latter even though it seemed like a true cold desert with snow dunes for a large stretch. After a fortunately uneventful walk through this desert, I suddenly reached a point where the snow desert was divided into two with this fence. The good thing was that I did not get lost and reach the international border for humans but had only reached the local border of the reindeer herders.
Get a VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours