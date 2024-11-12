Frosty Fussen, Bavaria, Germany

My wife and I love the Bavarian lakes, which are all located in glacial terrain north of the Alps. A short trip to the foothills of the Alps before Christmas always develops a special charm. Photographic explorations with the photo equipment in your rucksack offer many opportunities for an exciting composition.

This frosty December morning with an overcast sky offered delicate lighting conditions and the opportunity for a minimalist composition with a tree-covered island in the lake. The branches of the trees were as if sugared, the lake not yet frozen. Behind the relatively dense cloud cover, the sun was travelling without any warming rays. There was no noise from the village behind me.

I took the photo with my Nikon D810 A and tripod. I took a series of 6 exposures (focal length 36mm, f11 and ISO 800) to better capture the soft light.