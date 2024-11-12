Frost on Grass, Kentucky, USA

This was taken while visiting my daughter and family in Kentucky over Christmas. An early wake-up, a frosty morning and first a hot cup of coffee, and all I had to do was step outside and start shooting. The early morning cast a cold blue light over the frosted grass which made it quite crispy walking around. In the background of this shot lies a still, almost frozen pond.
Although this little jaunt was a fun shoot, the family (including my Grandson) would often venture further out in the country to some special places they would share with me of their home state.
Get a VIP Membership
Benefits of VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours