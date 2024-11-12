    Search
    Frost on Grass, Kentucky, USA
    By Ron Garofalo

    This was taken while visiting my daughter and family in Kentucky over Christmas. An early wake-up, a frosty morning and first a hot cup of coffee, and all I had to do was step outside and start shooting. The early morning cast a cold blue light over the frosted grass which made it quite crispy walking around. In the background of this shot lies a still, almost frozen pond.

    Although this little jaunt was a fun shoot, the family (including my Grandson) would often venture further out in the country to some special places they would share with me of their home state.

