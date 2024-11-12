Allegheny River, Michigan, USA

In October, I took a road trip to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan for some autumn photography. I made it to the iconic old 510 bridge, and I was in awe of the vibrant colors at full peak season.

It was quite overwhelming in a good way. Many people were out simply enjoying the autumn season, and plenty of other photographers were out and about. As I took a stroll across the bridge, I just happened to look upstream to see the near-perfect reflection.

The reflection of the trees creating this unique leading line upstream left my eyes just hanging open, and I wanted to capture it. After taking many, many images here, I remember the moment when everyone, including myself, felt so carefree. Many faces were all smiles and tons of laughter. It was as if no one had any signs of stress on them. It's amazing how one season can make so many faces smile.