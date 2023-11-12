Maggie Valley, NC, USA

This picture was taken in an area just outside of Maggie Valley, NC. I was standing on the back deck of a cabin we were renting on October 18, 2023. We tried to time our trip, which included driving the Blue Ridge Parkway and spending several days in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park at the peak time of the changing fall leaves.

The color of the leaves did not disappoint. We are from Colorado, where we experience beautiful fall colors as the aspen trees (surrounded by lush green evergreen trees) burst into gold, red and orange. Still, we have never experienced the incredible colors we saw in this area. This particular picture does not show off the magnificent colors, but the sunset was hard to pass up.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now