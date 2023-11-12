Lower Lewis River Falls, Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Washington, USA

After shooting around the main views of Lower Lewis River Falls, I wanted to get something different, something unique. I scouted up the trail and down the trail. After trying to peek through the forest at the waterfall from multiple locations, I noticed this Vine Maple in all its fall glory. Moving carefully, I ducked in and out of the thick brush; being careful not to crush or damage anything, I worked myself into position behind the maple.

It was tight and awkward, but I knew right away this would be the shot of the day for me. It took some adjusting of the tripod to get the composition just right, and then I locked it in. Then, I took a few shots to get the color and the white balance correct. I tried multiple shutter speeds and decided 1.3 seconds at f/18 was perfect. Then I took the picture.

The branches were moving; another shot, nope, more wind. Fifty-three exposures later, the wind was dying down in the last two, and I was close – one more check of focus, color and white balance. Everything was perfect. One more click of the shutter, and Pow! Nailed it! Put that in the Bank! Oh yea! I knew this shot would end up in both of my galleries!

