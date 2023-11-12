    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login
    Download the latest issue of the magazine

    Lower Lewis River Falls, Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Washington, USA

    By Randall Hodges

    After shooting around the main views of Lower Lewis River Falls, I wanted to get something different, something unique. I scouted up the trail and down the trail. After trying to peek through the forest at the waterfall from multiple locations, I noticed this Vine Maple in all its fall glory. Moving carefully, I ducked in and out of the thick brush; being careful not to crush or damage anything, I worked myself into position behind the maple.

    It was tight and awkward, but I knew right away this would be the shot of the day for me. It took some adjusting of the tripod to get the composition just right, and then I locked it in. Then, I took a few shots to get the color and the white balance correct. I tried multiple shutter speeds and decided 1.3 seconds at f/18 was perfect. Then I took the picture.

    The branches were moving; another shot, nope, more wind. Fifty-three exposures later, the wind was dying down in the last two, and I was close – one more check of focus, color and white balance. Everything was perfect. One more click of the shutter, and Pow! Nailed it! Put that in the Bank! Oh yea! I knew this shot would end up in both of my galleries!

    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®