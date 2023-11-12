Kubota Garden, Renton, USA

I took my son to enjoy the fall foliage at the Kubota Japanese Garden in Renton when I came across this pretty Japanese maple. I took a few minutes to photograph it until I found a shot I was absolutely in love with!

To me, this photo really captures the essence of a warm autumn day when the colorful leaves fill the atmosphere with joy and serenity. Since I was a child, fall has always been my favorite season for its vibrant colors mixed in with rainy days that feel very nostalgic and melancholic.

This season seems to be the most rapidly changing of them all, and to me, there's so much beauty in that. Capturing a special moment is often a matter of a single day. Unlike summer, you don't have days or weeks of unchanging scenery to photograph something specific.

In my opinion, I captured this tree just at a perfect time!

