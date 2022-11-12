The Dolomites, South Tyrol, Italy

I have long wanted to visit the Dolomites in Italy. The hunger to go there began when I flew over the area whilst I was serving in the British army.

As I looked out of the aircraft onto the snow-capped peaks, I knew that one day I would have to go there to shoot landscapes. I finally got the opportunity in October and I have to say saving my money to go was worth it as the area is simply stunning.

This shot was taken on the road up to Tre Cime di Lavaredo it had started to rain and I could see the sun just peaking through the clouds providing this lovely scene. It was a very challenging trip as I was vlogging and taking images, and I think I barely scratched the surface in terms of what shots I captured. Everywhere you look there are compositions to be had, just simply a sublime landscape photography destination. I would go back tomorrow!

