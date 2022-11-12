Southfields, New York, USA

Harriman State Park in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York always puts on a great show in the fall. I found this little stream running very well with the leaves just past peak during a rainy day and stopped to try a few compositions. This location is not along any of the hiking trails in the park, and is set back from a road that doesn't see much traffic. Sitting and listening to the water running and the rain falling was so peaceful. It is a location I intend on visiting again to explore more.

