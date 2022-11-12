Southfields, New York, USA

Harriman State Park in the Lower Hudson Valley of New York always puts on a great show in the fall. I found this little stream running very well with the leaves just past peak during a rainy day and stopped to try a few compositions. This location is not along any of the hiking trails in the park, and is set back from a road that doesn't see much traffic. Sitting and listening to the water running and the rain falling was so peaceful. It is a location I intend on visiting again to explore more.Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers
• Download all new issues of the magazine every year
• Download ALL back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor