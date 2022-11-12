Buttermere, The Lake District, Cumbria, England

After seeing so many photographs of the Lake District over the past number of years I eventually got the opportunity to travel there for the first time in early October this year.

The first thing that struck me was the amazing autumn colours and the dramatic landscape. I stayed in a small hotel in Buttermere and on the first morning, I made my way down to the shores of Buttermere Lake, as I was setting up my tripod and camera I noticed that there was a mist beginning to form on the lake.

The morning was very still with hardly any breeze and this eventually gave way to a beautiful reflection of the mountain on the lake. I just kept shooting and sometimes a slight wind would come up and would gently blow the mist across the lake. I took numerous amounts of images that morning but this one for me stands out amongst them all.

