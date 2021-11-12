Sunrise Over The Dolly Sods, Bear Rocks, West Virginia, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Looking at the weather forecast in Davis WV did not look all that good as it was foggy and overcast the morning of October 8th 2021. The night before I looked to scout out this location, but the conditions were terrible as the Dolly Sods were engulfed in clouds, so I was not that optimistic for the sunrise the following morning. So at 5:00 am friends of mine and myself made the hour long car ride to the ridge top of the Dolly Sods.

As we got to the top we could see stars which helped brighten my mood. We parked our vehicle and starting hiking across the ridge top in the brushy blueberry and huckleberry bushes. After about. 20 minute hike we got to the ridge and starting looking for a place to set up our tripods and wait for the light to come up. As the light came up clouds stated to develop in a V shaped angle and things began to get very exciting.

The valley below was covered in fog but we are above all it. All my fears that the morning was going to be fruitless turned into something very special. At first the blue hues and pinks stared to develop and we were getting really excited. Minutes later the golden hues developed and the clouds began to spread out more and I new I was capturing something that was going to be very "wall" worth. In 2020 the Dolly Sods Red Blueberry and Huckleberry bushes were brilliant red and in 2021 they were even more brilliant in color. This was my 4th time visiting this area and this by far is one of the best images I have taken at this location.

