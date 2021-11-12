Red Rock Stream, Sedona, Yavapai County, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I had been wanting to photograph this little stream around the first of November for a couple years. I finally had the opportunity, but almost missed it, arriving right at sunset. Most photographs I have seen at this spot are from the bank on the far side of the stream. After taking that view, to get the most color in the background I took off my shoes and waded across the slippery rocks with my tripod providing some stability. This area photographs nicely year-round but the circular eddy requires leaves that have dropped off trees upstream. I tried various exposure times, preferring this one at 10 seconds, which required a 4 stop ND filter.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now