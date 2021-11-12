Glen Ellis Falls, Conway, New Hampshire, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Glen Ellis Falls are located north of Conway, New Hampshire on Highway 16. It’s less than a quarter mile from the parking lot to get to the falls area. You can view the falls from the top and also from the bottom where the mist is definitely a challenge. We were there on a pretty rainy day and the rain added some great saturation to not only the fall foliage but also to the rocks along the creek feeding the falls. This was our favorite view of the creek rushing over the falls with the fall leaves showing on the distant mountain.

