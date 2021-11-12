George L Smith State Park, Twin Cities, Georgia, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

When the sun is setting around the lake at George L Smith State Park in Georgia, there are moments when the light hits just one tree and sets it on fire. I had fun challenging myself to find that one tree as the sun poked through the trees that surrounded the lake and race in my kayak to get to just the right position to capture it as it was set ablaze. The best time of year to go to see the Lake Cypress trees turning yellow and gold is during the first two weeks of November. They have eight wonderful cabins for rent there's a great guide service with kayaks that's located in the nearby town.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now