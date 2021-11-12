Fall Cypress, George L Smith State Park, Twin Cities, Georgia, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

At the beginning of November the Lake Cypress trees at George L Smith State Park in Georgia, turn yellow, orange and gold, and glow as if on fire when the sun hits them in just the right way. Kayaking is really the only way to get around effectively to investigate the forest, and it is a wonderful way to get right up to the trees to capture their beautiful highlights. Each cove has its own personality depending upon the time of day one arrives.

This image was taken shortly after dawn when the light was rapidly changing as clouds were moving quickly overhead. I was lucky to hook up with the owner of a kayak company whose owner is a superb guide paddling me around in his tandem kayak so that I could get the best shots. We tried not to disturb the water so as not to get too many ripples, but I found that some movement in the water gave the reflections some depth. We stayed in a marvelous cabin with two bedrooms, two baths, a full kitchen, TV, heat, AC and porches with easy access for our kayaks. The park is a terrific place to visit, and from what we saw, it is a well kept secret.

