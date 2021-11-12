Bode Valley, Thale, Saxony Anhalt, Germany

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Streams and flowing water were always phascinating to me. Photographed with slow shutter speed its hidden movements become visible and a single moment becomes timeless. One of the very best spots for this kind of photgraphy in my region is the Bode river near the small city Thale in the eastern Harz mountains. In aeons the river formed a small but deep and rocky canyon with rapids and waterfalls while the souroundig hills and mountains are covered by forrest of oaks and beeches. So in autumn one can face both, waterfalls and colorful trees. No wonder I do a visit frequently.

On my walk along the river I recognized a little bay where the water flowed in circles. Captured autumn leafes turned round and round in this natural whirlpool. It took not much phantasy to imagine the result of longer exposure times so I set up my tripod, fixed a proper ND-filter and started to shoot. Photographing flowing water is always a matter of trial and error. What shutter speed will give the best effect at the given situation one hardly can predict. I started my series at half a second and continued in propriate steps to 30 seconds. When I had taken a look at the results on a big screen back home, I choosed the 8 second picture as the best.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now