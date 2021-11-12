Autumn Impressions, Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I took this autumn woodland image in the Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve on a pre-Covid trip to Wester Ross, in the Scottish Highlands.

Beinn Eighe was established as the UK’s first National Nature Reserve in 1951 and covers a vast area (almost 48 square kilometres) stretching from loch-side to mountain top. At its heart is the Beinn Eighe ridge – a cluster of rugged peaks, ridges and scree slopes between Loch Maree and Glen Torridon. These woodlands and mountains are home to a diverse range of quintessentially Scottish wildlife including pine martens, eagles, red deer and crossbills. The lower slopes of the Beinn Eighe National Nature Reserve are also known for the remnants of an ancient Caledonian pine forest.

I spent several hours wandering happily with my camera along the Beinn Eighe Woodland Trail (all 1.5km of it!) on the lower slopes of the reserve. It was an overcast day so there were no glorious mountain views to be had, but the conditions were ideal for woodland photography.

I came across this little grouping of birch trees, which made me think of the ballet dancer paintings by Degas. I particularly liked how the leaves looked like delicate brush strokes in an impressionist painting. I positioned my tripod so that the three trees took ‘centre stage’, surrounded by a base of bracken and shrubs and with a backdrop of autumnal woodland colours. I used a polariser to reduce the glare on the leaves, accentuating their vibrant colours. I also used a 2 stop neutral density soft graduated filter to ensure even lighting across this delightful scene.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now