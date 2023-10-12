Lago di Paola, Sabaudia, Italy

This picture was taken from the bridge crossing the lake. I decided to take it in black and white, playing with the contrast between dark and light. On the right, there is a boating club, and on the left, the Mount Circeo – both balancing the composition.

Sabaudia is a famous seaside city, 50 km from Rome, and it was one of the fascist regime-funded cities: its charme is given by being surrounded on three sides by Lago di Paola.

