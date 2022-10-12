South Fork Merced River, Yosemite NP, USA

Living in Southern California, specifically North County San Diego we do not get to see the change in color, as seen in most of the northern states. What we do have is a darker color of brown with a few trees here and there teasing us that Fall is here, and Winter is around the corner. An awesome thing about living in Southern California is that you can take a short drive up to the mountains, go for a chilly morning hike and then return for a sunset walk along the ocean. This makes places like Yosemite National Park even more special to my family, it is our sanctuary from normal daily grind. Our trips to the park have mostly been in the Spring and Summer with a couple of Winter adventures sprinkled in, but it was during a rare Fall trip that I stumbled upon the South Fork Merced River.

Located just north of the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the river gently rolls by the historical Victorian Wawona Hotel and down the valley. Enjoying a late fall afternoon hike from the Chilnualna Falls trailhead, we followed the river upstream and just after crossing the footbridge south of the Wawona swimming hole the river opened and provide us with this beautiful view of fall foliage with bright colors shinning down and glistening on the icy water as it passed by. The fall colors seemed to be all around us, and the sky was so crystal blue. We could now see what we had been missing, more fall trips to Yosemite would be in our future. I am still a little envy of photographers living in the northwest, but I find myself more than spoiled with the verity of scenery that is within a short drive in any location.

