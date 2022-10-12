Qu’Appelle Valley, Saskatchewan, Canada

On a recent road trip to the southern part of the province, I stopped along the Qu'Appelle Valley to find autumn color. Climbing this hillside I could see both the hills and trees starting to put on their fall colors. With the beautiful Qu'Appelle river in the background, I thought this would make an interesting photo. As you can see a lot of the trees still had their green leaves, but slowly they were changing as well, as this part of Canada starts its regular cycle into winter.

