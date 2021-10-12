Upper Loch Torridon, Wester Ross, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Our last day of our holiday in the north West of Scotland began with packing the bags and loading them into the car. It was going to be long journey home and the weather, like the rest of the week was over cast and windy. Breakfast was soon over and time for one last walk with our Border Collies along the side of the Loch before getting behind the wheel and heading South.

The weather had been pretty moody all week and not what we had planned for. Location visits had to cancelled as gals force winds swept in from the north west creating near to impossible shooting conditions. It was the Autumnal Equinox afterall and locals told us that it always brings one of two weather extremes. This year was no exception. Despite the conditions there were periods of calm and dancing dappled light fleeting across the lochs and glens.

The Sun even came out and dazzled from a much lower position than we were used to at mid year times. The pandemic had shifted all our plans to the right but we were just glad to be in such a beautiful place. The light, the wind, the conditions were challenging. Even more so as we descended to the loch side proper. Those extra few metres can make quite a difference. There were white crested wind-driven waves all over the loch and clouds moving swiftly above.

The island with an outcrop of turning foliage caught the occasional shaft of light and attracted the eye in an otherwise pretty gloomy seen. A long exposure was worth a try and between us we could add some additional windbreak to keep the tripod steady. Never thought it would have been so successful and well worth the effort. Inspiration to us as we set off on our homeward journey.

