Loch Ness, Scotland

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I lived for a while in the old Abbey on the shore of Loch Ness in the village of Fort Augustus Scotland, You often get different weather conditions each day, quite often four seasons in one day. The day I took this image it was delightful, the early morning late October sun was reflected off the mist that covered the Loch. I had taken my dog for a walk and seen the beautiful conditions and rushed back inside for my camera and tripod in the knowledge that the conditions and light can change in minutes. I took several shots along the length of the Loch including one of the protruding branches of a tree that had been in earlier bad weather had been carried into the loch from one of the rivers that fed into it, it often has birds sat on it, at least there was one or two there that morning.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now