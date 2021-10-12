Cascade Mountains, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

I took this photo in the Cascade mountains of Central Oregon, on October 8, 2020. The summer of 2020 had been a tough one. In addition to Covid, it was a bad summer for wildfires in the state, with the Beachie Creek Fire consuming a huge amount of beautiful wilderness. In early September, smoke from this fire (and others) engulfed much of Western Oregon, where I live. We were all staying indoors with windows closed, not even going outdoors to exercise, let alone go camping and hiking. By the end of September, the smoke had lifted enough that my partner, Rick and I decided to take a short camping trip to Central Oregon. We needed to get out!

Much to our dismay, the smoke was still quite bad in that part of the state. The air would be relatively clear in the morning, but would gradually worsen during the day. I took this photo in the early morning on the last day of our trip, at a lake that we frequently visit. We were rewarded that morning with beautiful light, mist on the lake, and air quality that was better than the previous days. I was so happy to see that the mountain was visible. The haze over the mountain, a mix of mist and smoke, created a softness to the scene that I especially liked I spent an hour or so wandering along the shoreline, looking for compositions that appealed to me while the morning light lasted. This one was my favorite.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now