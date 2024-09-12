On Nordon Rd North From Johnstown, Nebraska, USA

The Niobrara River flows across northern Nebraska, spreading out in many flat prairie areas as it flows to the Missouri River in eastern Nebraska. But in this unusual place, called the Nordon Chute, the wide dirt river bank curves into a very narrow stone chute and crashes over a curved U-shaped waterfall (technically a hydraulic feature). It then flows treacherously through a narrow chute that it is deepening as the water falls over the ledge. The plunge pool is dangerous, exhibiting suctions and vortexes that force a short portage by canoers and kayakers.

