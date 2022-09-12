Almograve Beach, Alentejo, Portugal

This photo shows one of my favorite beaches, Almograve, during a summer dawn, a few years ago. This beach is located in the Alentejo coast of Portugal, in the south of the country, and is very popular in the summer. I was there in August, and to avoid the crowds, I decided to visit to make a few photos just before sunrise. As luck would have it, the weather conditions were not ideal, with overcast sky.

The tide was rising, with the larger rocks clearing the surface of the water. I walked down to the sand and placed my tripod on a rocky area above the surf. There was some wind blowing in from the south, and I noticed that there was movement in the clouds. I thought that a long exposure might provide an interesting image, so I used a 10 stop neutral density filter on my adapted 24mm wide angle lens.

Keeping the ISO low, I calculated a total exposure time of 3 minutes, opened the shutter, and waited. I also used the camera’s long exposure noise reduction function, to eliminate noise at pixel level. This means the camera closed the shutter and took another 3-minute exposure, but the results were excellent.

The image shows the smoothing effect in the sea water, with its nice blue and green colors; I find the succession of rocks from front to back also interesting, with the darker colors adding contrast. Finally, the sky turned out as I wanted, with the clear movement in the clouds being captured in a dynamic diagonal pattern.

