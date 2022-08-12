Derelict Farm Fuilding, Winster, Derbyshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A busy career as a teacher meant that most of my landscape photography was carried out during the holidays. This is one such example. Derelict farm buildings, that littered the fields around the Derbyshire Dales where we were holidaying, attracted me because of the way nature seemed to be reclaiming them.

I found this particularly fascinating one, twenty minutes walk from my holiday home. I loved the way that a tree was growing out of it! I visited it first at sunset. Things were promising for a while but the cloud that was present dispersed before sunset and the light was disappointing. However the forecast was set to be partly cloudy for sunrise the next morning so I set the alarm early. Imagine my delight when I encountered mist across the valley where this old structure stood! It was so quiet and still I could hear foxes calling alongside the bleating of sheep. A magical morning.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

