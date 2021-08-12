Orion, IL, Henry County, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

After I was done watching a baseball game, I was on my way home, riding passenger along the backroads, and just could not stop looking around at all of the fields and how the setting sun was reflecting off of them. I soon realized that I had my camera in the backseat and asked my better half to take a different way home, just so I could get a fantastic picture. When we started along the alternative route, I immediately got excited, yelled to stop the car, grabbed my camera and ran through the waist high ditch to the fence. I began shooting and trying multiple angles, just to get a variety of images. After about 15 minutes and over 150 images later, my excitement got the better of me and I needed to get home to see what I had created.

