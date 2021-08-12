North Lake Tahoe, Irvine Village, Washoe County, USA

Picture Story

I’ve been experimenting with “In Cameras Motion” techniques for years with some pleasing results, but the technique lacked the tight control I’m looking for when I make my images. Moreover, the resolution of the resulting image is limited to the resolution of the sensor, since stitching, when moving the camera to create the blur effect, is impossible.

I looked for an image that hasn’t been seen before.

The inspiration for Aspen Impressions I came from a style of tree images that is somehow popular recently, where a portion of the photograph, usually the top, is blurred, while the rest of the photograph is still.

This is what I started from to bring to life the Ghosts of Tahoe.

With a twist. Aspen Impressions I is, like often in my work, an image about contrasts. The hyper detailed trunk against a completely blurred background and the two static trees against the blur evoking motion create the visual contrast I was after. To achieve this kind of detail, I stitched together six high resolution frames, blurred the result and painted back only the details in the two trunks that are the main characters of my story.

To further enhance the visual contrast and pull the trunks out of the background, I relit the trunks themselves with a strong directional light from the left of the frame, which makes the two aspen trees appear more three dimensional against a flat background.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now