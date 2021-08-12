Cave Creek Park, Arizona USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

I travelled to the Phoenix AZ area in March of 2020 to conduct a desert wildflower workshop. After returning from Iceland and Norway, the desert of Arizona was a shock to my system, both physically and creatively. Its very different composing winter scenes versus summer scenes and it took me a little bit to adjust my creative vision to "see" artistically in this environment.

I arrived a few days early to scout various locations and check the conditions of the wildflowers. Each year the areas that bloom are different and I wanted to find the best areas for the group to photograph. In the Cave Creek area, just North of Phoenix, there are several areas that are worth a visit if you are seeking wildflowers.

For this shot, I was hiking various trails through the park, seeking out good compositions that I could share with my group, looking for the best clumps of wildflower blooms amongst the cacti. I'm not one who normally photographs during the mid-day, however, the greens against the stark blue sky made for a wonderful contrast. I saw this arrangement of Saguaro cactus with the yellow flowers leading through them and thought this was a worthy photograph. I worked this area for 20-30 minutes taking various photographs of different compositions and in the end, came away with 3 or 4 that I was quite happy with, this being one of them.

The desert wildflower bloom is difficult to predict, especially if you have to travel to the area on a set date. I got lucky this year with the quality and quantity of wildflowers in the areas I visited on this trip.

