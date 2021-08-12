Beartooth Scenic Highway, Wyoming, USA

TAKE PART • WIN $100 Upload Your Picture

Picture Story

The Beartooth Scenic Highway connects Montana to Wyoming, eventually leading to Yellowstone National Park, and is quickly becoming one of my favorite places. The scenic highway spans 68 miles and reaches 10,947 feet at the summit. Each time I drive the pass, I daydream about quitting my job and running away to the Shoshone and Gallatin National Forests that make up the landscape of the area. Around each turn is another awe-inspiring view. On my most recent trip, wildflowers popped in the rocky terrain adding even more vibrance to the endless views.

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now