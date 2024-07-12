    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    Dreamed Sunset, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    By Jacques Geoffroy

    Download the latest issue of Landscape Photography Magazine

    Recently, a magic sunset image was published in my portfolio.

    This publication explains my methodology.

    Again, that afternoon, the sky was full of fine white clouds. I recalled the above picture, so I had to go back to the Rivières des Prairies sector. It was a clear, natural signal. This time, I went 2 km further east. When I saw this beauty, I parked the car on the side of the road and walked quickly to a public beach.

    I installed my tripod, cable release and wide-angle lens. I used a 10-stop ND filter to smooth any wind ripples on the water surface. I composed the image using a 16 mm focal length. When I triggered the shutter, the camera exposed the scene for 98 sec. It had a gorgeous effect on the clouds and water surface. Once again, I was guided by the live time feature on my Olympus camera, which allows me to see the histogram progress during long exposures.

    Montreal is a big city. Once again, I was thrilled to seize a beauty with no urban visual distractions. This spot is a 13-minute drive from my home!


    Get A VIP Membership • Create Your Personal Portfolio Page

    Benefits of VIP membership:
    • Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine
    • Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine
    • Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample
    • Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever
    • Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
    • Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

    Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
    Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

    Subscribe to VIP now

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®