Dreamed Sunset, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Recently, a magic sunset image was published in my portfolio.

This publication explains my methodology.

Again, that afternoon, the sky was full of fine white clouds. I recalled the above picture, so I had to go back to the Rivières des Prairies sector. It was a clear, natural signal. This time, I went 2 km further east. When I saw this beauty, I parked the car on the side of the road and walked quickly to a public beach.

I installed my tripod, cable release and wide-angle lens. I used a 10-stop ND filter to smooth any wind ripples on the water surface. I composed the image using a 16 mm focal length. When I triggered the shutter, the camera exposed the scene for 98 sec. It had a gorgeous effect on the clouds and water surface. Once again, I was guided by the live time feature on my Olympus camera, which allows me to see the histogram progress during long exposures.

Montreal is a big city. Once again, I was thrilled to seize a beauty with no urban visual distractions. This spot is a 13-minute drive from my home!

