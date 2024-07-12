Cuyabeno National Park, Ecuador

Amazonian Cuyabeno National Park in Ecuador is the zone which offers the largest biodiversity on the planet.

Cuyabeno's advantages include its wealth in fauna and avifauna, magnificent lakeside landscapes, numerous narrow rivers and several types of different biotopes.

Cuyabeno Lake (Laguna Grande / Big Lagoon) is part of a large network of lakes and is one of the prettiest spots.

The tree here is a Macrolobium acaciifolium, which is typical and widespread in the Laguna Grande of Cuyabeno Park. It grows in temporary inundate areas and usually grows up to 10 meters tall but can reach 30 meters.

This image was taken at 5:52 PM, just a little before sunset.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• Your published pictures are shared with over 300,000 members and followers

• Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now