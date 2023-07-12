White Landscape Near Cumberland, Maryland, USA

Cranesville swamp on the Maryland Virginia border is a remnant of the Ice Age. On a winter drive to that area with my son, we came across a meadow covered by a sheet of snow and ice with a wild horse all alone in the wilderness. Could not miss the photo op ! Th cold weather and the ice covered surface were a challenge but it was a small price to pay. The lighting conditions were changing quickly and I had to get a few shots with the horse looking at the camera, before it went away.

