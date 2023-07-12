White Landscape Near Cumberland, Maryland, USA

Cranesville swamp on the Maryland Virginia border is a remnant of the Ice Age. On a winter drive to that area with my son, we came across a meadow covered by a sheet of snow and ice with a wild horse all alone in the wilderness. Could not miss the photo op ! Th cold weather and the ice covered surface were a challenge but it was a small price to pay. The lighting conditions were changing quickly and I had to get a few shots with the horse looking at the camera, before it went away.Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash
Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.
Benefits of VIP membership:
• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample
• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages
• Download all new issues of the magazine
• Download all back issues
• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.
• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever
• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours
• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue
Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor