Steep Cliffs, Moab, Utah, USA

While exploring ruins around Moab, Utah, I was taken by the sharp edges of the steep cliffs. To me, the blemishes appeared to flow, and the colors just took my breath away.

The picture was taken in September with a setting sun behind me. There were many such "flaws" on the surface of the drop-off, but this one looked like art to me. What do you see? Perhaps a bird? A friend who has lived in the area for more than 40 years was my guide to the area.

