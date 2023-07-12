Remains Of A Jetty, Puerto de Sagunto, Valencia, Spain

Minimalism goes beyond photography and is practised in many aspects of life: philosophy, literature, fashion, interior decoration, music and more. The premise of minimalism is quite straightforward and simply means that less is more.

The latter statement helps us understand that in order to improve our photography, we have to carefully eliminate all the extras, keeping only a minimum within the frame, that is, the essentials.

We want to reduce everything to the minimum dimensions and content in minimal art. The non-important elements, such as saturated colors, added decorations, excess detail, disconnected elements, distracting objects, etc., should be subtracted.

Abstraction becomes the fundamental objective in minimalist photography. Whether or not the purpose of a photograph is to achieve a minimalist composition, suppressing as many elements as possible that do not contribute to what you want to tell is always the best practice when taking photos. The more you simplify your image, the easier it becomes for the viewer to understand the story or your thoughts at the time you were framing the capture.

This photograph is an abstract of part of an old jetty that is being dismantled. Over the years, successive storms have weakened the structure, leaving no choice other than for the jetty to be taken apart.

I required a long lens zoomed in to a long focal length to achieve this composition. The atmosphere was fair, and the mist coming in from the sea diffused the light from the rising sun. Experimenting with different exposures was entertaining. A one-minute shutter speed offered an interesting result. Still, I finally fell for this final one-second exposure that rendered a more painterly result with soft details in the water while still entirely complying with a minimalist concept.

Upload Your Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now