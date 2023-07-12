    Search
    Caro, Basque Country, Pyrenees Atlantiques, France
    By Franck Belloeil

    This picture was taken on the first day of my stay in the French Basque Country in June 2022. I woke up early as usual, even though we had just arrived from Brittany the night before. It's an 8 to 10-hour drive, and I had my share of driving; therefore, I chose not to go too far from Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port. Moreover, the roads can be tricky in those mountainous areas, so I picked Caro, a nearby village. I drove through the village and stopped the car by a field with an open view of the mountains. The clouds were very low, and the sun never came through them, so I chose to convert them into Black and White. I had spotted those trees on a ridge, but the clouds mostly hid them. It was just a matter of waiting for the right moment to take the shot.

