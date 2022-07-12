Svenningdalsvatnet Lake, Svenningdal, Grane, Helgeland, Norway

The big lake of Svenningdalsvatnet was laying there as a purple carpet then a pink moon was climbing above the water and the distance mountain with snowdrifts around their summits. In front the mouth of a river were clucking and roaring gently in the stream. The mood was fabulous and the clock was ticking far beyond midnight. You will find this stunning lake not far from E6 road who runs through the Svenningdal valley in Grand municipality in the southern part of Helgeland in Nordland county which is the most beautiful county in the whole country. This region are dominated by huge spruce forest with som pine too. You will also find lots of idyllic lakes.

This is all surrounded by tall mountains with snow on their summits, almost the whole summer. You can drive to this specific with following a narrow gravel road. As I enjoyed the mood, I was astonished by the calmness and the silence. It was a very quiet moment, not a single breath of wind. The water, the vegetation and the trees stood there as they were frozen. The lake have a great amount of trout and many fishermen has been proud to get heavy catches. They usually fish with a fishing nod and use a spinning hook, that's what the trout likes the most.

The forest in the valley of Svenningdal have a valuable amount of old spruce trees, which many of them have been protected as a Nature Preserve areas. That include the Holmvassdal Natural Preserve with very old trees, a primeval forest containing a lot of rare lichen and different mosses. This virgin forest are just magical and must be seen to believe. This particularly forest lays not far from the lake, actually laying close to the railway who runs through the valley. It's a magical experience to walk into the forest floor, dressed with intense green mosses mixed together with a lot of mossy windfall. The fauna is very rich in such a place. The capercaillie are perhaps the most common birds along with the confidence siberian jay.

