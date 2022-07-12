Saltwick Bay Sunrise, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The sun rises and sets in Saltwick Bay for a few weeks either side of the summer solstice, so sunset images of Saltwick are understandably popular with photographers, but I wanted to capture a sunrise image. The big drawback with the sunrise is that the sun rises at 4.30 in June, so I set my alarm for 2.15am! My first trip to Saltwick was a total failure, as the sunrise was very disappointing. I had to wait another three weeks for a suitably low tide to allow me access and by now the season was getting late. However, as I arrived at the cliff top, the conditions looked promising, though the receding tide was still so high, getting round the headland was proved quite difficult.

As it turned out, there had been a storm that had thrown dust into the atmosphere causing this strong pink glow, but I was happy to use the conditions to capture a set of images I was happy with.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

