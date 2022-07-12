River Mira, Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

As a landscape photographer, I am used to getting out of the house well before sunrise, to profit from the high-quality light that is typical of the early part of the day. This photo was made on such an occasion, on the river Mira estuary, in the coastal town of Vila Nova de Milfontes. It shows the riverbank at low tide, and the small lighthouse in the distance illuminated by the first light of the day. I had been walking along the beach for the best part of an hour, making other photos of the area. The low tide had exposed the soft waterlogged sand, with its small rivulets, which created an interesting pattern.

I wanted to frame the margin as a leading line, guiding the viewer into the more distant elements. I also chose a long exposure to smooth the flowing water, thus conveying the tranquility that is so characteristic of the beginning of the day. The silence was absolute, only disturbed by the occasional bird song or the splash of a small fish. My 14mm wide-angle lens provided the required angle of view for the scene. The major challenge I faced was to avoid getting bogged in the soft sand, plus avoiding leaving footprints along the bank, that might appear in my composition. I wanted the scene to be as pristine as possible, to make justice to the dominant sense of the place, which was one of peacefulness. Since this photo was taken in June last year, and this town is a tourist hotspot, a few hours later this sense of tranquility was gone, and the place became a bit more crowded.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

