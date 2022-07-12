Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Ly Son Island - Quang Ngai - Vietnam - a large island in central Vietnam, also known as volcanic island - this is the crater that has been extinct for a long time. A steep cliff runs around the island, creating a magnificent scene. A small part of it appears in the photo, the sunrise on the island is beautiful, I took a lot of photos on this trip, and this is one of many that I have accumulated.

I came here before the sun was awake, walking along the steep, towering cliffs, at my feet the waves were whispering, the water was low, allowing me to move easily, the dawn was bright. gradually while the night lights of the local people have not turned off, a truly magical scene. The weather is beautiful, promising an ideal lighting space, right now I'm so excited, so happy to stand in front of a space like this.

I quickly found myself a good composition, the lighting angle was great, the photo was full of color, it was great.

I quickly found myself a good composition, the lighting angle was great, the photo was full of color, it was great. I have taken a lot of beautiful compositions during this time, and this is just one of many that I have taken. With a slow shutter speed, the flat effect of the water surface adds to the fanciful look of the photo.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now