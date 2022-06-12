Heather Mountain Lodge, Golden, BC, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A view of Moberly Peak taken from the roadside on the Trans Canada Highway just a stone's throw from Heather Mountain Lodge. I had intended to hit the Kicking Horse Pass just outside of Golden, where Big Horn Sheep are known to wander near the roadside at dawn, when this vista opened up before me and just begged to be captured. The wildlife never appeared that morning, but at least I caught this shot and discovered that between the blue hour and the golden hour, there resides a few precious brief pastel-pink minutes on those bitterly cold -20C mornings.

