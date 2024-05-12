Second Beach, Washington Coast, USA

I led a small group photo tour of the Washington Coast and captured this as the sun began to set. We had stumbled into an amazing evening along the coast after spending much time near Sol Duc.

Hiking into the beach area, I knew it would be a great evening. I used my GF23mm lens to capture the scene's depth with the Crying Lady Seastack in the background – it was always a nice trip to Second Beach and then Forks for dinner.

